Road works ‘paving the way’ to GT revitalisation

Road works are paving the way towards the revitalisation of Cayman’s capital city.

A team of Planning Ministry officials gave attendees at last Friday’s (15 March) RICS Property and Construction Conference a fresh look at George Town’s revitalisation plans.

Minister Hon. Joey Hew told Cayman 27 multiple projects are shovel-ready for 2019 to improve access.

“In the next few months the Olympic Way/Walker’s Road connector will be constructed to help reduce congestion on Walker’s Road, and more effectively segregate school traffic,” said Mr. Hew.

Mr. Hew said work will start later this year to connect Godfrey Nixon Way with North Church Street, creating what he said will be an important link for cruise and port traffic.

Mr. Hew confirmed these works are part of a four-year, $40 million road works improvements package announced in 2015.

