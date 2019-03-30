Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Crime News Politics

Royal honour for Air Ops, hurricane team

March 29, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s first responders get special acknowledgment from the Heir to the Throne.
On Thursday (28 March) his Royal Highness met with the team of delegates who helped neighbouring islands in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
While they were honoured to meet the Prince, they said their experiences rendering aid will also remain with them.
“We would do it again. If needs be if something like this were to happen again all of us are committed to doing this. We see it as an honour to represent the Cayman Islands,” Dr. Glaister Bell, an HSA delegate who helped in Anguilla.
The Prince also met with the RCIPS Air Operations Unit.
Just last week Cayman received its new helicopter.

The chopper has long distance range and will be used as part of a regional disaster response unit when needed.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: