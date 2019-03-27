Royal visit road closures kick in

As we gear up for the Royal Visit Wednesday (27 March) there will be a number of road closures and restrictions in place.

Wednesday, 27 March

Arrival of Their Royal Highnesses and Opening of ORIA Terminal Building

There will be diversions for traffic travelling in and around the Owen Roberts International Airport, between 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

All traffic traveling to the airport for pick-up or drop-off of passengers or to attend these events should approach from North Sound Road (vicinity of George Town Yacht Club) or Red Gate Road. Access to the airport will not be permitted from Owen Roberts Drive.

There will be a traffic diversion on Owen Roberts Drive at the intersection with Breezy Way, and traffic travelling towards the airport will be directed onto Breezy Way and can then proceed via Red Gate Road.

There will be a traffic diversion on Red Gate Road at the intersection with Breezy Way and only traffic destined for the airport will be permitted to continue past.

There will be a traffic diversion at the intersection (mini-roundabout) of Owen Roberts Drive and Red Gate Road.

Persons picking up or dropping off passengers at the airport will be directed north at this checkpoint and then will turn right onto the road behind Andy’s Rent-A-Car and the Long-Term parking lots, travel around that road and then turn west onto the road between the Short and Long-Term parking lots. This road will serve as the drop off and pick up point for passengers during these times. This road will be a westbound lane only, and vehicles will continue along it to exit the airport.

Traffic exiting the airport via this road will turn left onto Owen Roberts Drive at the intersection of Red Gate Road, then exit via Owen Roberts Drive.

There will be no parking available in the Long Term, Short Term or Employee Parking Lots during this period. There will be public parking for the event in the lot across from Andy’s Rent-A-Car (off Cico Avenue), north of the Long-Term Parking lot.

Traffic exiting from this lot during these diversions will be directed north along David Foster Drive, towards the George Town Yacht Club, and can exit via North Sound Road.

Traffic travelling along North Sound Road, Dorcy Drive, Red Gate Road, and Seymour Drive, may also experience delays on Wednesday afternoon between 4:30 and 5:00 p.m. when the Royal Contingent travels through those areas.

Thursday, 28 March

The public should expect traffic restrictions in the areas surrounding the events which will be taking place on Thursday as part of the Royal Visit. There will be no parking in the immediate vicinity of these events. There will also be potential delays for traffic travelling in these areas or areas in which the Royal Contingent is travelling.

The public is invited to park in one of the remote parking lots of the provided locations, and then take the complimentary transportation to Pedro St James. Members of the public are asked to be in place at the event before 5:30 p.m.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. there will be no public access to Pedro St James. Following the reception, shuttle bus service will resume to the five pick-up locations.

Remote Parking Locations:

Savannah Primary School

Savannah Seventh Day Adventist Church

Savannah United Church

Savannah Church of God

Savannah Post Office

HRH the Duchess of Cornwall Programme – Grand Cayman

Thursday 28 March

Opening Ceremony of Jasmine Villa

A public area will be made available outside the villa, which is located behind Coconut Joe’s off of West Bay Road. Please be in place by 10:00 a.m . There will be no parking available at the villa or in the immediate vicinity.

George Town Primary School

Children and parents should contact the school to confirm the arrangements. There will be no parking at the school or in the immediate vicinity.

