The girls are back in town!

After placing seventh out of 28 teams in their second international tournament, we are joined by Cayman Rugby Girls U19 Sevens squad members Ria and Ella Plunkett.

After promotion to the top-tier Cup playoffs, the team finished the Vegas Sevens Invitational with a record of 3-2.

In 2018, the team won the fourth-tier Shield finals placing 25th overall.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print