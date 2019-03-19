Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Crime News

Search for Eral Whitely: No new leads, case remains open

March 18, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The search for Eral Whitely goes cold.
On Monday (18 March) police said there are no new leads into the disappearance of the 72-year-old man.
It is nearing three months since the George Town resident was first reported missing.
Police renewed their appeal to the public for help to find Mr. Whitely on Monday.
He has been missing since Boxing Day.
Mr. Whitely was last seen sleeping in an abandoned car in the Brushy Avenue area in George Town.
Police said his case remains open.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Whitely is asked to contact the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: