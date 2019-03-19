Search for Eral Whitely: No new leads, case remains open

The search for Eral Whitely goes cold.

On Monday (18 March) police said there are no new leads into the disappearance of the 72-year-old man.

It is nearing three months since the George Town resident was first reported missing.

Police renewed their appeal to the public for help to find Mr. Whitely on Monday.

He has been missing since Boxing Day.

Mr. Whitely was last seen sleeping in an abandoned car in the Brushy Avenue area in George Town.

Police said his case remains open.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Whitely is asked to contact the George Town police station at 949-4222.

