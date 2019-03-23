Second helicopter adds resilience to RCIPS fleet

The newest tool in Cayman’s crime-fighting arsenal arrives, providing vital air support for the RCIPS.

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper and Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin got their first look at the new Airbus H-145 helicopter after it touched down Thursday (21 March) afternoon at Owen Roberts International Airport.

The new $11 million aircraft brings police’s helicopter fleet to two.

Both leaders said the new H-145 gives law enforcement greater capability and resilience.

“Two helicopters will mean that we will be able to have increased surveillance, increased ability to perform rescues at sea and elsewhere, and generally make Cayman, but more broadly the region, particularly the overseas territories, safer,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

“This is a state of the art piece of equipment and we have that now on the Cayman Islands for law-enforcement, for medevacs, search and rescue, for helping other territories face natural disasters,” said Governor Roper.

The new chopper arrived sporting Airbus’ factory colour scheme, though that might not be the case for long.

On Friday’s (22 March) edition of Cayman Crosstalk, Police Chief Derek Byrne said officials will be looking at ways to make the chopper look more unique.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

