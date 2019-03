Fire Services says it successfully extinguished, what it called a small fire, at the George Town landfill on Tuesday (12 March).

It’s the second fire on the landfill within two months.

Firefighters monitored the landfill Tuesday night and they said as of Wednesday (13 March) morning there were no reoccurrences. Department of Environmental Health (DEH) officials said the fire did not cause any service disruptions at the dump.

