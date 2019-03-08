Student drug use survey: 67% admit to carrying weapons

The latest information from the country’s most recent student drug survey shows six out of ten high schoolers are carrying weapons, both in school and in the wider community.

As part of that data, some 1190 students said they are arming themselves.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Erica Lam said authorities need to pay attention and take action.

“I think that is what this data is telling us. Our young people are feeling unsafe for whatever kind of their own personal or psychological reasons, that there is a need to carry weapons,” said Dr. Lam.

According to the report 1175 high school students took part in the mental health section of the survey.

Read the findings below:

Alex Panton Foundation announces Mental Health Data at the 2nd Annual Youth Mental Health Symposium

