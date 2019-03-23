Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo resigns as deputy Opposition Leader.

Friday (22 March) morning the Newlands MLA met with Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller after offering his resignation.

Mr. Miller said following that discussion he accepted Mr. Suckoo’s decision to step down.

Mr. Suckoo has declined to give a reason for his resignation.

But he did issue statement to Cayman 27 saying, “I remain part of the Opposition to the Government and will continue to represent my constituents and the people of these islands to the best of my ability and with the same resolve and commitment that I have always given.”

As for the post, Mr. Miller told Cayman 27, “Going forward, the position of deputy leader of the Opposition will be addressed by the members of the group.”

We will continue to follow this developing story in the coming days.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

