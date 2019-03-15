Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Sports

Swimming: Architectural changes, M.O.U, inch Aquatics Centre to final lap

March 14, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
3 Min Read

After a successful 2019 National Championships that saw 18 records fall and the list of CARIFTA qualifiers rise to 27 swimmers, the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) is riding high. Those results have restarted the conversation about the newly proposed aquatics centre.

In July, both CIASA and Government confirmed a 50/50 partnership on the facility estimated at roughly CI$6,000,000.

However, the conversation has gone quiet over the last eight months. Aquatic Centre Committee President Stephen Broadbelt says both sides have been working diligently to make the facility a reality.

“There’s been a lot going on in the background since October of last year, when we had our Annual General Meeting, and updated our CIASA members,” said Mr. Broadbelt.

One of the latest tweaks to the proposed new aquatics centre was the structural change to meet Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) specifications, ensuring the water stays at 78 degrees.

“Our pool reaches 90 degrees, so one of the big changes that has caused some delay is that we’ve decided to do something with a covered roof,” said Mr. Broadbelt. “It’s not an indoor stadium, but it is completely swimming pool.”

Mr. Broadbelt said the group canvassed the George Town neighbourhood for any concerns with the facility.

“One resident said the garbage dumpster would wake them up at four o’clock in the morning, so we moved it,” said Mr. Broadbelt. “Just little things like that to make it fit in with the neighbourhood of the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.”

At the opening ceremonies of the National Championships, government reassured Cayman’s swimming community it is still on board with the project.

“As one of the six focus sports, the government is committed to swimming and making sure each of you have access to the resources you will need to excel and advance as you can in the sport,” said Sports Councillor David Wight.

After 20 years of ongoing conversation on the project, Mr. Broabdbelt says the two sides are now working to put pen to paper.

“One other thing we are working on is a legal document,” said Mr. Broadbelt. “The Memorandum of Understanding, the details – all the aspects of the contract between government and CIASA that’s been drafted. We are just working through the details on that.”

As CIASA members keep hopes alive of a long awaited facility, Mr. Broadbelt says patience will pay off.

“All these critical steps that are not visible to the public,” said Broadbelt. “These are taking a lot of effort from CIASA and government.”

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: