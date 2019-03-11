Swimming: Embury-Brown, Crooks bring record count to 18 at Nationals finale

Tomlinson Furniture
March 11, 2019
14-year old Raya Embury-Brown and 12-year old Jillian Crooks both swam to their sixth Cayman Islands amateur short course records Sunday (10 March) on the fourth and final day of competition at the 2019 CIASA National Championships held at the Camana Bay Aquatic Centre.

After smashing Olympian Heather Roffey’s CIASA & National record in the Girls 13-14 800-metre freestyle on day one, Embury-Brown took down the 200-metre free duel record in one of the meet’s most competitive races on day two. The Stingray would claim her fifth and sixth record on day four clocking a 4:26.53 in the Girls 13-14 400-metre free to best Roffey’s time of 4:28.90 from the 2001 Island Games.

“It was harder than the 800 because I didn’t have Avery (Lambert) to race,” said Embury-Brown. “I’m proud of how I swam. I started kicking earlier than I did in the 800, so I was happy about that too.”

Not to be outdone was 12-year old Jillian Crooks. The Camana Bay Aquatic Club standout also took down her fifth and sixth record of the championships Sunday, clocking a 4:42.47 in the Girls 11-12 400-metre freestyle to best her own record of 4:48.92.

“I feel good about myself,” said Crooks. “Starting from Friday, I was feeling a little tired. Coach said if I worked through it, I’d feel good, and I could see how good I am if I can swam tired.”

In total, 18 amateur short course records were broken over four days of swimming, with seven swimmers hitting one or more CARIFTA qualifications during the national championships. In total, 27 swimmers have hit two or more CARIFTA qualifications this season.

To view all the results from day four of the CIASA National Championships, click here. To view the 2019 CARIFTA Championships summons, click here.

Here are the 27 swimmers that qualified for the 2019 CARIFTA Championships in Barbados.

Allyson Belfonte, SSC
Sophie Ackerley, SMS
Jake Bailey, SSC
Harper Barrowman, SMS
Finn Bishop, CBAC
Stefano Bonati, CBAC
Jillian Crooks, CBAC
Jordan Crooks, CBAC
Sabine Ellison, CBAC
Raya Embury-Brown, SSC
Corey Frederick-Westerborg, SSC
Liam Henry, SSC
Lila Higgo, CBAC
Alison Jackson, SSC
Avery Lambert, CBAC
Zachary Moore, SSC
Kyra Rabess, SSC
Stephanie Royston, SSC
Will Sellars, SMS
Grace Beighton, SMS
Elana Sinclair, SSC
Kaitlyn Sullivan, SMS
Jake Alberga, SSC
Gabriella Royston, SSC
Sofia Bonati, CBAC
Tabitha Hawkins, CBAC
Brianna Fiscetti, SMS
 
 
