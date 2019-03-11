Swimming: Embury-Brown, Crooks bring record count to 18 at Nationals finale

14-year old Raya Embury-Brown and 12-year old Jillian Crooks both swam to their sixth Cayman Islands amateur short course records Sunday (10 March) on the fourth and final day of competition at the 2019 CIASA National Championships held at the Camana Bay Aquatic Centre.

After smashing Olympian Heather Roffey’s CIASA & National record in the Girls 13-14 800-metre freestyle on day one, Embury-Brown took down the 200-metre free duel record in one of the meet’s most competitive races on day two. The Stingray would claim her fifth and sixth record on day four clocking a 4:26.53 in the Girls 13-14 400-metre free to best Roffey’s time of 4:28.90 from the 2001 Island Games.

“It was harder than the 800 because I didn’t have Avery (Lambert) to race,” said Embury-Brown. “I’m proud of how I swam. I started kicking earlier than I did in the 800, so I was happy about that too.”

Not to be outdone was 12-year old Jillian Crooks. The Camana Bay Aquatic Club standout also took down her fifth and sixth record of the championships Sunday, clocking a 4:42.47 in the Girls 11-12 400-metre freestyle to best her own record of 4:48.92.

“I feel good about myself,” said Crooks. “Starting from Friday, I was feeling a little tired. Coach said if I worked through it, I’d feel good, and I could see how good I am if I can swam tired.”

In total, 18 amateur short course records were broken over four days of swimming, with seven swimmers hitting one or more CARIFTA qualifications during the national championships. In total, 27 swimmers have hit two or more CARIFTA qualifications this season.

To view all the results from day four of the CIASA National Championships, click here. To view the 2019 CARIFTA Championships summons, click here.

Here are the 27 swimmers that qualified for the 2019 CARIFTA Championships in Barbados.

Allyson Belfonte, SSC

Sophie Ackerley, SMS Jake Bailey, SSC Harper Barrowman, SMS Finn Bishop, CBAC Stefano Bonati, CBAC Jillian Crooks, CBAC Jordan Crooks, CBAC Sabine Ellison, CBAC Raya Embury-Brown, SSC Corey Frederick-Westerborg, SSC Liam Henry, SSC Lila Higgo, CBAC Alison Jackson, SSC Avery Lambert, CBAC Zachary Moore, SSC Kyra Rabess, SSC Stephanie Royston, SSC Will Sellars, SMS Grace Beighton, SMS Elana Sinclair, SSC Kaitlyn Sullivan, SMS

Jake Alberga, SSC

Gabriella Royston, SSC

Sofia Bonati, CBAC

Tabitha Hawkins, CBAC

Brianna Fiscetti, SMS

