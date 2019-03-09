Swimming: Four more records falls on day two of CIASA National Championships

Stingray Swim Club continued to rewrite the record books Friday (8 March) on day two of the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) National Championships held at the Camana Bay Aquatic Centre.

After smashing Olympian Heather Roffey’s short course record in the Girls 13-14 800-metre freestyle on day one, 14-year old Raya Embury-Brown brought the crowd to their feet once again in what was arguably the race of the meet thus far.

Swimming alongside the event’s previous record holder, teammate Kyra Rabess, and CARIFTA gold medalist, Camana Bay Aquatic Club’s Avery Lambert, the trio touched the wall within milliseconds of each other, with Brown setting a new CIASA & National short course mark with a time of 2:07.07. Rabess placed second with a time of 2:07.31, while Lambert’s 2:07.43 was good for third.

“It was really close,” said Embury-Brown. “I really hammered on the last 25 metres, which my coach wasn’t really happy about. I could have started kicking earlier, but I am really happy Kyra and I will get to swim this at CARIFTA and battle it out.”

Rabess, however, would not wait long for her moment in the spotlight. The 14-year old later broke both the CIASA & National short course record in the Girls 13-14 50 Fly with a time of 30.49, previously held by teammates Stephanie Royston (CSC 30:61) and Alison Jackson (NSC 30:73).

“I feel like I redeemed myself in that event (200 free), and the 50 fly,” said Rabess. “The meet is going pretty well, considering I am doing a lot of the training.”

Stingray also saw a strong performance from Allyson Belfonte. The 13-year old dropped an whopping 14.53 seconds off her preliminary time in the Girls 13-14 400 IM finals to hit her second CARIFTA qualification cut with a time of 5:30.42, good for second place.

To view all the results from day two of the CIASA National Championships, click here.

