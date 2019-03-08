Swimming: Four records fall in day one of CIASA National Championships

Stingray Swim Club swimmers took down four amateur short course records on day one of the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) National Championships held at the Camana Bay Aquatic Centre.

In the first race of the evening, 14-year old Stingray Raya Embury-Brown set a new CIASA and National record in the Girls 13-14 800-metre freestyle, clocking in at 9:08.09. The mark smashed Olympian Heather Roffey’s record of 9:18.90 set at the 2001 Islands Games.

“Beating that time by nine, ten seconds is crazy,” said Embury-Brown. “I was not expecting that whatsoever.”

The second record-breaker of the evening was fellow Stingray Jake Alberga. The 13-year old’s time of 2:35.04 in the Boys 13-14 200-metre freestyle broke the CIASA and National record of 2:35.82 held by Seiji Groome since 2008.

Camana Bay Aquatic Club saw strong performances from multi-race winners Jordan and Jillian Crooks, Stefano Bonati, as well as Phin and Sabine Ellison.

Sabine, 16, won both the Girls 15-17 200-metre breaststroke (2:41.69) and the 100-fly (1:08.01). Swimming in the senior age group for the first year, the CARIFTA medalist relishes competing against the region’s best in Barbados next month.

“I just want to go out there and swim the best that I can,” said Ellison. “I think it’s nice to have a challenge, and it will be fun to see what the team can do at the top of their age group.”

After a 41-medal performance at last year’s CARIFTA Championships, five of which gold won by Ellison, she says Cayman’s team is poised for another big year.

“I think all the kids are swimming really well, but we will see how it goes when we get there,” said Ellison. “I never doubt what we can do. Other years, we weren’t expected to break records, we just went out and did it, so hopefully this year we can do the same.”

Seven Mile Swimmers were led by standouts Sierrah Broadbelt and Will Sellars. Broadbelt, 10, who doubled as the anthem singer for the opening ceremonies, won both the Girls 9-10 100-metre fly and the 50-metre back. Sellars, 12, who broke Olympian Geoff Butler record in the 800-metre freestyle back in January, won both the Boys 11-12 50-metre backstroke and the 100-metre fly.

To view all the results from Day One of the CIASA National Championships, click here.

