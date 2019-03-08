Teen mental stress on rise: HSA to create a mental health hub

Health leaders say a new safety net is in the works to help at-risk teenagers who are battling depression and suicide.

Apart from the Accident and Emergency Department, Mental Health Commission Chairman Dr. Marc Lockhart said there’s no place for kids in trouble to go.

Nearly 250 high-schoolers have admitted they have attempted suicide.

Dr. Lockhart said that figure must change.

“What we are going to be doing is forming a hub or a location here within the hospital that will address issues, urgent psychiatric issues for young people,” said Dr. Lockhart.

Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with Lizzette Yearwood, HSA CEO and Alex Panton Foundation board member to discuss the work being done at the Foundation, as well as, the planned mental health hub.

