The DOE urges public to stay clear of the Upside down jellyfish

The Department of Environment (DOE) says they have seen an infestation of Upside-down jellyfish in Cayman’s canals. While the creatures pose no danger to humans, the DOE is asking the public not to interfere with them. The Upside-down jellyfish or Cassiopeas are made up of 95% water, 3% salt, and 2% protein.

DOE Terrestrial Resources Unit manager Fred Burton said these species are good for the environment. The jellyfish is also home to the photosynthetic dinoflagellates, causing it to lay upside-down in areas with sufficient sunlight, making both species healthier.

“I know a lot of jellyfish are a bit dodgy in terms of stings and some of them are quite painful, but these guys if you leave alone they are certainly won’t cause you any harm. It’s really interesting because their tentacles are up in the water and they are filtering out stuff from the water. It’s a cool little ecosystem happening on the floor and it’s a sign the water is healthy and the ecosystem is healthy,” said Mr. Burton.

These tropical animals prefer to live in places like canals and shallow water mangrove shores. Though they are just fingertips away from humans Mr. Burton said the Upside-down jellyfish have a form of self-defense if threatened.

“They do have a nematocyst, so if you’re touching them or brushing them you might get a bit of a sting depending on how sensitive you are,” said Mr. Burton.

If threatened the upside-down jellyfish will release stinging mucus cells which floats in the water causing an itchy rash in humans.

“What’s interesting is, if you look at their tentacles there all these different colors and they have algae in those tissues,” said Mr. Burton.

The different colors in the upside-down jellyfish stem from its relationship with algae. Depending on the Cassiopeas surroundings, colors such as black, yellow, green, purple, brown and if in captivity and away from algae, blue can also be a color as well.

The DOE is asking the public to refrain from interfering with the jellyfish.

