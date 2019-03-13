Two arrests made in violent home invasion that seriously injured elderly man

Two men are arrested in relation to a violent Saturday night (9 March) home invasion in West Bay’s Batabano area. An elderly man was seriously injured in that assault.

Neighbours who spoke with Cayman 27 say they are still on edge after the attack.

“It’s really terrible, it’s ridiculous, and this neighborhood has been so nice,” said long-time Mona Lisa Way resident Colin Anglin, Sr.

He told Cayman 27 peace of his once-quiet neighbourhood was shattered Saturday (9 March) night when a masked man broke into his 78-year old neighbour’s home demanding jewelry.

Bloodstains on the pavement remained Tuesday (12 March) as evidence of the violent encounter.

“I find him as a very nice person, it’s ridiculous to know what happened, it’s really ridiculous and it really hurts me for him as well,” said Mr. Anglin.

Police said two men, a 53-year old and a 40-year old, both of West Bay, were arrested in connection with Saturday night’s aggravated burglary.

News of the arrests brought some reassurance to next-door neighbour Mary Ebanks.

“I hope whoever did it, they’ll be put in prison for the rest of their life,” said Ms. Ebanks. “If they arrest someone – who is the right one – that’s just what they should get, put them in prison for the rest of their life, for there was no call to do that man what he done him, no call.”

“What happened is really, scary you know,” said Linda Solano.

She told Cayman 27 she was shocked to learn what happened directly across the street from the shared home she moved into just days before.

“When you live here you don’t think things like that are going to happen, but you see, you need to be careful, right,” she said.

“It’s something that you don’t see in this locality because it is pretty safe as much as we thought,” said Phil Nabeel, a housemate of Ms. Solano.

Mr. Nabeel said he and others who share the home are now taking extra precautions.

“The locality is nice and active, in the day and in the night, but we just have to be careful now,” said Mr. Nabeel.

Police told Cayman 27 they are working on the basis that Saturday night’s home invasion is unrelated to another aggravated burglary that took place Wednesday night (6 March) in the Birch Tree Hill area of West Bay. Police said a suspect has been identified in that case.

“This is routine police work for us,” said RCIPS Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “We try and apprehend people as soon as possible, try to prevent offenses from occurring.”

He told Cayman 27 information from the local community helped police apprehend the suspects.

“We make every effort to reduce crime and reduce the fear of crime,” said Mr. Lansdown.

