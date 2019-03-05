Two puppies rescued from the George Town landfill

Two puppies Cha-Cha and Rumba were rescued from the George Town landfill on the 27 February.

The Cayman Islands Humane Society rescued the two pups after they were allegedly dumped at the landfill. Humane Society director Lesley Walker said she believes the two pups were abandoned.

“It looked like they were just drop off there by someone who didn’t want them. So the kind of people that just dump these animals off anywhere is not helping the situation on the island,” said Ms. Walker.

Currently, the Cayman Islands is dealing with a growing stray dog population and she said if these puppies were not rescued, they would have added to the problem.

“They would have grown up unspayed, unneutered at the dump and probably had more puppies and then that leads to the issue of stray dogs and people being frightened by the stray dogs,” said Ms. Walker.

From January to February of 2019, the Cayman Islands Humane Society has rescued over 15 puppies from around the island. Ms. Walker said luckily Rumba and Cha-Cha was found in time to be treated before they could have caught the deadly Parvovirus.

“With these two, they appeared quite healthy so we got them vaccinated, we keep them in quarantine until we can bring them into the general population,” said Ms. Walker.

The Humane Society is asking the public to spay and neuter their pets to keep the animal population in check in the Cayman Islands.

They are also urging dog owners to turn their unwanted animals into the local shelters rather than leaving them on the streets.

