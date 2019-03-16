Two wounded in early morning brawl in George Town

A man and woman were stabbed in George Town in an early morning brawl outside a bar.
Police say the incident happened shortly after 4.00 a.m. Saturday (16 March.)
An RCIPS statement says the man and woman were involved in an altercation with a group of males as they exited a bar on Mary Street.
They both received knife wounds, and were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.
Both victims were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
They were later released.
Police cordoned off Mary Street following the incident. It was reopened around 9:45 a.m. after detectives conducted investigations.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be sent directly to police via the RCIPS website or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.