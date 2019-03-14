On Wednesday’s (13 March) edition of the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) Lifelong Learning series Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with Dr. Stacy McAfee to discuss her inauguration and officially becoming the first female President and CEO at the university.
UCCI Lifelong Learning: Dr. McAfee looks forward to new role
March 14, 2019
