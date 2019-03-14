Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
UCCI Lifelong Learning: Dr. McAfee looks forward to new role

March 14, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
On Wednesday’s (13 March) edition of the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) Lifelong Learning series Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with Dr. Stacy McAfee to discuss her inauguration and officially becoming the first female President and CEO at the university.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

