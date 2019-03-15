The University College of the Cayman Islands inaugurated its first female President and CEO Dr. Stacy McAfee this week.
Dr. Bilita Mattes presented Dr. McFee for the honour. The visiting academic discuss female leadership and the push for STEM careers on the Thursday (14 March) edition of UCCI’s Lifelong Learning series.
UCCI visiting academic pushes for STEM
The University College of the Cayman Islands inaugurated its first female President and CEO Dr. Stacy McAfee this week.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.