March Madness 2019
UCCI visiting academic pushes for STEM

March 14, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The University College of the Cayman Islands inaugurated its first female President and CEO Dr. Stacy McAfee this week.
Dr. Bilita Mattes presented Dr. McFee for the honour. The visiting academic discuss female leadership and the push for STEM careers on the Thursday (14 March) edition of UCCI’s Lifelong Learning series.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

