UCCI welcomes first female President, Manderson calls for visibility for UCCI

March 14, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

The University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) gets its first female president and CEO. ]

On Tuesday (12 March) night Dr. Stacy McAfee was inaugurated in the post.

The ceremony was held at the college’s Sir Vassel Johnson Hall.

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson welcomed female leadership at the university, but he added that he would like to see the university engage with the public more.

“I think with having a new university president, maybe more of the focus can be put on advertising and showing the importance of all the different courses that are offered here,” said Mr. Manderson.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

