Water Authority celebrates World Water Day 2019

In 2010 the United Nations recognised access to safe and clean drinking water as a human right, but more than two billion people worldwide are still living without. Here in Cayman, where reverse osmosis ensures our fresh water supply, Water Authority Cayman is joining this year’s World Water Day call to leave no one behind.

“The Water Authority’s objective and mission is to ensure that we have clean, safe, potable water accessible to all of our population,” said Water Authority Director Gelia Frederick-van Genderen.

Ms. Frederick-van Genderen told Cayman 27 supplying water to 18,500 Grand Cayman-based customers requires considerable infrastructure.

“We have about 480 km of pipeline, and we have a storage capacity of about almost 63,000 m³, four pumping stations, and our production capacity has about 23,000 m³ per day,” said Ms. Frederick-van Genderen.

The Water Authority produces its fresh water by abstracting sea water from the ground, in a process called reverse osmosis, but Ms. Frederick-van Genderen says that’s not to say it’s unimportant to practice good environmental stewardship.

“If we have contamination of our abstraction wells, we could have more issues and more expense to ensure that the water is clean,” she explained.

That’s where laboratory technologist Jerry Banks and the staff of the Water Authority’s accredited lab come in, running a plethora of scientific tests to ensure Cayman’s tap water meets the grade.

“I get great satisfaction knowing that when I go home and get a glass of water, I helped contribute to that, you know. There’s two-billion-plus people on this earth that doesn’t have that luxury of having a clean glass of water when they turn the tap on,” said Mr. Banks.

“We have to keep up with the growth in population,” said Ms. Frederick-van Genderen.

She told Cayman 27 meeting the challenge of future demand for clean, safe water requires foresight.

“It takes years to construct the infrastructure and have it ready, so we have to make a prediction or a forecast based on the information that is available, population growth,” said Ms. Frederick-van Genderen

And that’s something she says the Water Authority is actively undertaking.

The Water Authority owns five reverse osmosis plants, four in Grand Cayman and one in Cayman Brac.

