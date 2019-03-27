Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Wight twins share photos from Prince Charles’ first visit to Cayman

March 26, 2019
Joe Avary
The Wight twins are sharing a treasured family photo album that survived Hurricane Ivan.

It contains a photographic record of Prince Charles’ previous to the Cayman Islands.

David and Chris Wight told Cayman 27 they were about eleven or twelve-years-old when the whole family went down to Hog Sty Bay to welcome the Heir to the throne to Cayman soil.

They recalled Prince Charles coming to shore from a visiting warship. The twins said much of Cayman’s then-roughly 15-thousand residents were in attendance.

“It wasn’t a holiday back then, but our parents closed the stores so that anybody who wanted to go down and see a royal could go down, so all the staff went down, the whole family went down, it was a big thing in those days,” said David Wight.

The twins remember their personal interaction with the Prince favourably, saying as boys they were impressed with his warmth and humanity.

