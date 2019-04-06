6 CIS students sent to hospital after chlorine incident

Six Grade 8 students at Cayman International School (CIS) are taken to hospital after a chlorine incident at the Camana Bay school in George Town on Wednesday (3 April).

A joint Dart and CIS statement issued Wednesday afternoon said the students were taken for check-up and monitoring after they were exposed to chlorine vapours and experienced symptoms including coughing and nausea.

The incident at the pool changing room at the Camana Bay Sports Complex on Wednesday morning.

The Fire Department responded to the incident.

They have since given the all clear for air safety, however, CIS has cancelled swimming classes for the remainder of the day as a precautionary measure.

The statement said all the affected students are currently doing well and their parents are with them at the hospital.

“They will be kept in for monitoring,” it added.

