A welcome return: NORCECA ‘originals’ reflect on ten years of international volleyball

They say ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’.

As one of the original members of the local organizing committee that helped bring the NORCECA Beach Volleyball tour to Grand Cayman in 2009, longtime master of ceremonies Karl Brenton says ‘NORCECA Grand Cayman’ comes from humble beginnings.

“In 2009, a bunch of us got together. Noel Williams, the former Volleyball Federation President, Kennedy, the current president, Michelle Bollingbrooke, Fareed (Hosein) and I decided to throw this together,” said Brenton. “We only had one stand, we had no money, and we pulled it together with a shoe string budget. It was fun.”

With no track record of success in the Cayman Islands, Hosein said raising the reported US $200,000 to operate the continental beach volleyball tournament was no easy task.

“Sponsors thought we were crazy, the media thought we were crazy,” said Hosein. “Nothing like this had been done, and a lot of them said ‘we’ll see how it goes and talk to you next year’. So finances were a big challenge.”

Upon the completion of their first crack at hosting NORCECA, Brenton says he knew immediately the event had long term potential.

“That first year, you see there was magic,” said Brenton. “For the players, they’ve gone to other stops, and it’s harder for other countries. Our infrastructure is amazing. The transportation, the beaches. Some of the beaches they go to have glass and nails in it. After our first year, you could tell this was something special and it could keep going.”

A decade later, the popular tournament is alive and kicking. However, after 2018’s gap year, both Brenton and Hosein say it was difficult to see the tournament lose support.

“It was horrible,” said Brenton. “Before KAABOO, this was the biggest event on island, as far as sporting events. People were let down.” Hosein added, “it was difficult to not see NORCECA here after all the hard work to be put in for those many years to bring it down.”

Now, with the tenth tour stop in the books, Brenton says its potential is sky high.

“I’d like to see us go bigger,” said Brenton. “Combine it with a festival type event. Music. Art. Volleyball. I think something like that would really do well.”

