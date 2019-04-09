Athletics: Brown hurdles to leading NAIA mark

The man known as ‘Shemmy’ is back on top of the NAIA.

Milligan College freshman Rasheem Brown leads the nation once again after clocking 14.01 seconds in the Men’s 110m hurdles Saturday (6 April) at the Lenoir Rhyne-Invitational. The time is well past the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championships A-Cut of 14.75 seconds, and just a millisecond shy of his personal best of 14.00 seconds.

“I am very happy with my performance,” said Brown. “Throughout the race, I was really aggressive. I got a really good start, ran really fast through the first three hurdles. As I approached the fifth hurdle, I separated from the field, so I knew I had the race so I held my composure and finished strong.”

Brown will return to Cayman in two weeks time in search of a medal in his CARIFTA finale 20-22 April. However, with hurdlers like Jamaican Wayne Pinnock clocking 13.04 seconds at the junior height of 99.00-centimeters, Brown will need to push himself at the senior height of 106-centimeters in a collegiate meet this weekend to make up ground on his own junior personal best of 13.62 seconds if he wants to reach the podium on home soil.

“My main goal is to run sub-14 for the very first time this weekend,” said Brown.

Brown placed fourth overall at last year’s CARIFTA Games. (Photo: Natalia Rivas, Milligan College)

