Athletics: Red Bay repeat as Inter-Primary Track and Field Champions

April 5, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Red Bay Primary won their second consecutive track and field title Friday (5 April) at the 2019 Inter-Primary Track & Field Championships held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Overall, Red Bay outscored the competition with a score of 233 points, followed by Savannah Primary placing second with 203 points, while Sir John A. Cumber Primary rounded out the top three with 169.5 points. Red Bay also won the Girls overall championship, led by Year 5 student Alleyanna Archer who broke the Girls Division 3 Long Jump record of 3.94-metres set by Prospect’s Shanette Morris in 2016 with a leap of 4.02-metres.

George Town’s Jeleah Maize broke the second record of the day, clocking 23.04 seconds in the Division 2 Girls 150-metres to pass East End’s Jehnique Russell’s time of 23.10 seconds from 2015.

Victrix Ludorum honours went to Cayman Prep’s Zara Maharaj who finished with 28 points overall. Maharaj won both the Girls Division One Under-9 80-metres clocking 13.77 seconds, and the Girls Division One Under-9 100-metres with a time of 17.01 seconds. Maharaj also placed second in the Girls Division One Under-9 Long Jump with a leap of 2.95-metres.

Red Bay Track and Field Manager Patricia Bent said her athletes persevered under challenging conditions.

“This year was a little different because we didn’t have access to train because there is a walking track being constructed behind our school,” said Ms. Bent. “We had to get creative with children and train on grass. We focused on the field events, and it showed today.”

For Boys, Triple C’s Anthony Chin Jr repeated as Victor Ludorum. The Grade 5 student broke Alexander Ebanks’ record of 1.34-metres in the Boys Division 4 Under-12 High Jump from 2014 with a leap of 1.40-metres. The 2018 Caribbean Union of Teachers gold medalist also won the Boys Division 4 Under-12 Long Jump with a leap of 4.29-metres, as well as winning the 200-metre field clocking 28.44 seconds. Overall, Chin Jr finished with 38 points. Sir John A. Cumber won the Boys overall championships.

Ms. Bent applauded Red Bay’s athletes for rising above to win the prestigious title among 21 schools, both public and private, and 700-plus athletes.

“Red Bay are fighters no matter what happens,” said Ms. Bent. “The children have the determination to push, and the heart of a champion. No matter what we will give our all. That’s engrained from Year One.”

View all the results here.

View all the division winners below:

Div 1

Zara Maharaj Prep Girls 28
Ben Lyne CIS boys 26
Div 2
Jeleah Maize GTPS 24
Ladrae Ricketts GTPS 30
Div 3
Stella Seymour CIS 24 and Lesthenia Laing RBPS
Tahjay Henry RBPS 26
Div 4
Martine McKenzie CA 27
Anthony Chin TC 38

 

Tags

About the author

Jordan Armenise
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

