Athletics: Red Bay repeat as Inter-Primary Track and Field Champions

Red Bay Primary won their second consecutive track and field title Friday (5 April) at the 2019 Inter-Primary Track & Field Championships held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Overall, Red Bay outscored the competition with a score of 233 points, followed by Savannah Primary placing second with 203 points, while Sir John A. Cumber Primary rounded out the top three with 169.5 points. Red Bay also won the Girls overall championship, led by Year 5 student Alleyanna Archer who broke the Girls Division 3 Long Jump record of 3.94-metres set by Prospect’s Shanette Morris in 2016 with a leap of 4.02-metres.

George Town’s Jeleah Maize broke the second record of the day, clocking 23.04 seconds in the Division 2 Girls 150-metres to pass East End’s Jehnique Russell’s time of 23.10 seconds from 2015.

Victrix Ludorum honours went to Cayman Prep’s Zara Maharaj who finished with 28 points overall. Maharaj won both the Girls Division One Under-9 80-metres clocking 13.77 seconds, and the Girls Division One Under-9 100-metres with a time of 17.01 seconds. Maharaj also placed second in the Girls Division One Under-9 Long Jump with a leap of 2.95-metres.

Red Bay Track and Field Manager Patricia Bent said her athletes persevered under challenging conditions.

“This year was a little different because we didn’t have access to train because there is a walking track being constructed behind our school,” said Ms. Bent. “We had to get creative with children and train on grass. We focused on the field events, and it showed today.”

For Boys, Triple C’s Anthony Chin Jr repeated as Victor Ludorum. The Grade 5 student broke Alexander Ebanks’ record of 1.34-metres in the Boys Division 4 Under-12 High Jump from 2014 with a leap of 1.40-metres. The 2018 Caribbean Union of Teachers gold medalist also won the Boys Division 4 Under-12 Long Jump with a leap of 4.29-metres, as well as winning the 200-metre field clocking 28.44 seconds. Overall, Chin Jr finished with 38 points. Sir John A. Cumber won the Boys overall championships.

Ms. Bent applauded Red Bay’s athletes for rising above to win the prestigious title among 21 schools, both public and private, and 700-plus athletes.

“Red Bay are fighters no matter what happens,” said Ms. Bent. “The children have the determination to push, and the heart of a champion. No matter what we will give our all. That’s engrained from Year One.”

View all the results here.

View all the division winners below:

Div 1

Zara Maharaj Prep Girls 28

Ben Lyne CIS boys 26

Div 2

Jeleah Maize GTPS 24

Ladrae Ricketts GTPS 30

Div 3

Stella Seymour CIS 24 and Lesthenia Laing RBPS

Tahjay Henry RBPS 26

Div 4

Martine McKenzie CA 27

Anthony Chin TC 38

