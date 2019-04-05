Basdeo defends same-sex marriage license: “I’m bound by the law”

Marriage officer Joy Basdeo defends issuing a notice to same-sex couple Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush.

Ms. Basdeo, owner of Simply Weddings, signed off on the couple’s notice on Tuesday (2 April.)

The couple has advertised the date of their marriage as 10 April.

Objectors have seven days from the date of filing to register their objections in writing.

By law, any objectors will be required to appear in person to declare their objection.

Thursday (4 April) Ms. Basdeo said as a civil registrar with 25 years experience she has officiated over 26oo weddings.

And it was using that experience that she followed the law to sign the license as civil registrar for George Town.

She told Cayman 27, in a statement, “As an ex officio marriage officer, I am bound by the Marriage Law (2010 revision) to act in accordance with that law and in compliance with the laws of the Cayman Islands.”

That law was changed by the Chief Justice’s ruling last Friday (29 March) allowing same-sex marriages here.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is appealing that decision.

He is also seeking a stay on the decision to prevent the changes from taking effect. The Attorney General is yet to confirm when that legal action will be filed.

Ms. Basdeo’s full statement issued on Thursday (4 April).

Simply Weddings was established in 2008 and is a family-owned wedding services company which continues a legacy family wedding business, Cayman Weddings, which was established by my parents in 1983.

As a Civil Registrar of 25 years experience, I have had the pleasure of officiating over 2600 weddings.

As an ex officio Marriage Officer, I am bound by the Marriage Law (2010 Revision) to act in accordance with that law and in compliance with the laws of the Cayman Islands.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

