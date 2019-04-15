Bicyclist dies after apparently being struck by vehicle

North Church Street remains closed Monday (15 April) morning after a bicyclist dies and police say it appears the victim was struck by a vehicle.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the 911 Communications center dispatched fire and emergency services to a report a male cyclist found unresponsive on North Church Street in the vicinity of Coral Sands, according to a police press release. The man was located and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle; he was taken to hospital where he has been pronounced dead, police said.

Police have closed the road to conduct a full investigation. Traffic is being diverted at Bodden Road and Eastern Avenue. Only the Eastern Avenue entrance to Kirk Market is currently open.

The road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning peak commute period.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for the latest on this story.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

