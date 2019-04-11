The Court of Appeal throws out Michelle Bouchard’s appeal of her 2016 conviction for the theft of almost $2.23 million.
On Tuesday the Appeal panel was unconvinced by Ms. Bouchard’s arguments to overturn her conviction.
A main point for the rejection of the appeal; it was filed almost two years after the fact.
Ms. Bouchard was found guilty of roughly two dozen counts of theft from her elderly companion James Handford.
The 58-year-old Canadian will continue to serve the rest of her ten-year sentence.
She was originally jailed for 12 years, but that sentence was reduced to ten back in November 2016.
Bouchard loses appeal
