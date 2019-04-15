Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

BREAKING: Arrest made in connection with bicyclist’s death

April 15, 2019
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

Police Monday morning (15 April) arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the death of a bicyclist earlier the same day.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving a vehicle whilst disqualified, driving a vehicle without insurance and leaving the scene of an accident, according to a police press release. 

The suspect was taken into custody where he is being held pending further investigations by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

North Church Street remains closed as police investigate. Traffic is being diverted at Bodden Road and Eastern Avenue.  Only the Eastern Avenue entrance to Kirk Market is currently open. The road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning peak commute period.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the 911 Communications center dispatched fire and emergency services to a report a male cyclist found unresponsive on North Church Street in the vicinity of Coral Sands, according to a police press release. The man was located and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle; he was taken to hospital where he has been pronounced dead, police said.

The victim in this incident is from off-island and his identity will not be release at this time to provide officers time to contact his family, police said in a release. 

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for the latest on this story.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: