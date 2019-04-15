BREAKING: Arrest made in connection with bicyclist’s death

Police Monday morning (15 April) arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the death of a bicyclist earlier the same day.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving a vehicle whilst disqualified, driving a vehicle without insurance and leaving the scene of an accident, according to a police press release.

The suspect was taken into custody where he is being held pending further investigations by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

North Church Street remains closed as police investigate. Traffic is being diverted at Bodden Road and Eastern Avenue. Only the Eastern Avenue entrance to Kirk Market is currently open. The road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning peak commute period.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the 911 Communications center dispatched fire and emergency services to a report a male cyclist found unresponsive on North Church Street in the vicinity of Coral Sands, according to a police press release. The man was located and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle; he was taken to hospital where he has been pronounced dead, police said.

The victim in this incident is from off-island and his identity will not be release at this time to provide officers time to contact his family, police said in a release.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for the latest on this story.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

