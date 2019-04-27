Businesses welcome NORCECA return

After a one-year hiatus NORCECA is back and businesses in the area hoping for a spike in earnings with its return.

The beach volleyball tour served up some matches on day one Friday (26 April.)

Local businesses are hoping to cash in on the all excitement the tournament brings to the public beach area.

“It has definitely helped our business in the past years. You know we are always a good sponsor for the tournament and in return, it brings business to our doors as well,” said Calico Jack’s owner Handel Whittaker.

The tournament continues this weekend.

