Campers get free Wifi at Smith Barcadere (Smithcove)

Easter weekend is almost here and if you’re camping at Smith Barcadere but are worried about being offline for several days, you’re in luck. George Town South MLA Barbara Conolly has partnered with C3 to install free WiFi at the beach for the Easter weekend.

“Its a gift to my people particularly to the campers that will be camping here over Easter, at the same time I want it to be a service that is provided to the community up until the very last day that I am able to represent,” said Ms. Conolly.

DEH Safety tips for campers:

Bring a cooler with extra ice

Cook meat thoroughly

Wash your hands

Inform the fire service if you are planning to build a bonfire

Make sure the fire is far away from tents and cars.

Keep flames under 3-feet and have a fire extinguisher nearby

Take care of your trash, throw it out at the campsite or at home

Recycle

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

