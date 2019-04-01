Host Woody DaCosta is joined by world-renowned heart surgeon, Dr. Binoy and Mr Shomari Scott from Health City Cayman Islands. Also there will be an open mic discussion on the same-sex marriage ruling by Chief Justice.
-
Share This!
Cayman CrossTalk 1 April 2019
April 1, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
Cayman Crosstalk
Cayman CrossTalk 27 March 2019
March 27, 2019
Cayman Crosstalk
Cayman CrossTalk 26 March 2019
March 26, 2019
Cayman Crosstalk
Cayman CrossTalk 25 March 2019
March 25, 2019
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.