Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
News Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast: 11-12 April

April 11, 2019
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
2 Min Read

SYNOPSIS:

A decrease in cloudiness and showers is expected today as a surface trough over the northwest Caribbean weakens.  Light southerly winds and slight seas are also today becoming moderate wind from tomorrow morning as a ridge of high pressure starts to build over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers east of the Cayman area moving towards the northeast.

THE FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.  Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be south tosoutheast at 5 knots or less. Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights of less than 2 feet.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F.  Winds will besoutheast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights of less than 2 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.  Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will besoutheast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 1:48 p.m. Low 8:37 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 3:58 a.m. Low 10:32 a.m. High 3:36 p.m. Low 10:07 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:40 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:11 a.m. Tomorrow.                                                                                                                              

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Saturday afternoon.

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: