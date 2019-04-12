Cayman Islands weather forecast: 11-12 April

SYNOPSIS:

A decrease in cloudiness and showers is expected today as a surface trough over the northwest Caribbean weakens. Light southerly winds and slight seas are also today becoming moderate wind from tomorrow morning as a ridge of high pressure starts to build over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers east of the Cayman area moving towards the northeast.

THE FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be south tosoutheast at 5 knots or less. Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights of less than 2 feet.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F. Winds will besoutheast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights of less than 2 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will besoutheast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 1:48 p.m. Low 8:37 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 3:58 a.m. Low 10:32 a.m. High 3:36 p.m. Low 10:07 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:40 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:11 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Saturday afternoon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

