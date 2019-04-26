Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 25-26 April

April 25, 2019
Angela Sevilla
2 Min Read
                                              

SYNOPSIS:

Light southeasterly winds and smooth to slight seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a ridge of high pressure north of the Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tonight: Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast 5 knots or less. Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 3:11 p.m. Low 9:19 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 4:51 a.m. Low 11:21 a.m. High 5:02 p.m. Low 10:50 p.m.

SUNRISE: 6:01 a.m. Today.  SUNSET: 6:45 p.m. Today.                                                                                                                                  

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Saturday afternoon.

THIS IS THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST

PREPARED BY THE CAYMAN ISLANDS NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

