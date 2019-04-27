Cayman Islands weather forecast: 26-27 April

SYNOPSIS:

Light southeasterly winds and smooth to slight seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean weakens. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the north to northwest.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F. Winds will be southeast 5 knots or less. Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Tomorrow: Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 5:02 p.m. Low 10:50 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 5:41 a.m. Low 12:02 a.m. High 5:57 p.m. Low 11:51 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:45 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:00 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:45 p.m. Tomorrow

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Saturday evening with an increase chance of showers by Saturday night as a front enters the extreme northwest Caribbean.

