Cayman Islands weather forecast: 5-7 April

April 5, 2019
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read
 
 

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and possible thunder

    86°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and possible thunder

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers

    86°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers

    WINDS

    Easterly 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of morning showers

    86°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of morning showers

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 5 to 10 knots

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

