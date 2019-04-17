CPR Cayman: 82% of signature goal reached for port referendum

Cruise Port Referendum Cayman (CPR Cayman) announced it has collected and internally verified 82% of the signatures needed to trigger a people-initiated referendum on the George Town port project.
The grassroots organisation said it fully expects to surpass the 5,288 signature threshold in a matter of weeks. CPR Cayman has been collecting signatures since last August, with a goal of bringing the controversial project to a vote.
The group said government should take caution in signing any binding contracts until after a referendum takes place to avoid any potential breach-of-contact penalties.
In his strategic policy statement last week, Premier Alden McLaughlin again vowed the new cruise and cargo port ‘will be built.’
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.