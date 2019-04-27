Dart/NCB Group turns sod for OLEA, construction begins Monday

Dart Real Estate and the NCB Group break ground on their multi-million dollar OLEA project.

It is Camana Bay’s first for-sale residential community.

On Friday (26 April) project officials, together with government leaders, turned the sod for the project.

It is located south of Camana Bay’s town centre and will feature 124 residences.

NCB’s Managing Director Matthew Wight said the project will make a significant contribution to all areas of the community.

“This will contribute $160 million to the local community in terms of sale prices for the units, stamp duty for government, work permit fees, numerous job for Caymanians, which we are pleased to be offering. It’s definitely got a whole lot of economic value to the whole island,” said Mr. Wight.

He said construction is set to begin on Monday (29 April.)

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by August 2020.

