DCFS appeals for hurricane shelter volunteers

April 26, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The start of the 2019 hurricane season is a little over a month away and the Department of Children and Family Services is appealing for hurricane shelter volunteers.

This as they get ready for the 1 June start of the hurricane season.
The DCFS said they are looking for 100 volunteers.
From that pool they will use volunteers to assist with shelter operations over the six month hurricane season.
Hazard Management Cayman Islands will conduct two training sessions with volunteers in late May.
It includes learning basic radio skills to liaise with the National Emergency Operations Centre, shelter management and rules and regulations for shelters.
The deadline to sign-up is 17 May.

Click on the link to learn more: MRFHurricaneShelterTraining25April2019

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

