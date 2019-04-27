DCFS appeals for hurricane shelter volunteers

The start of the 2019 hurricane season is a little over a month away and the Department of Children and Family Services is appealing for hurricane shelter volunteers.

This as they get ready for the 1 June start of the hurricane season.

The DCFS said they are looking for 100 volunteers.

From that pool they will use volunteers to assist with shelter operations over the six month hurricane season.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands will conduct two training sessions with volunteers in late May.

It includes learning basic radio skills to liaise with the National Emergency Operations Centre, shelter management and rules and regulations for shelters.

The deadline to sign-up is 17 May.

Click on the link to learn more: MRFHurricaneShelterTraining25April2019

