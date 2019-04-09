Tomlinson Furniture
DG Manderson says charged prison officer still on duty

April 8, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A prison officer charged with two criminal offences relating to a rape remains on duty.
Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo brought the issue to the LA Friday (5 April,) seeking answers from Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson.
Mr. Manderson confirmed two officers were charged in the incident.

One faces a rape charge, the other is on charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and making threats to kill.
That officer remains on the job. The officer charged with rape has been suspended.
“He is one of two persons who are certified to train prison officers in control and restraint techniques which is absolutely vital to their performance and their safety and he remains on duty. We expect the case will be heard by the end of this month. Obviously, if he is convicted action will be taken,” said Mr. Manderson.
The Deputy Governor adds the decision to keep the officer on duty also stemmed from policy to reduce the number of civil servants on required leave. This was an issue raised by MLAs.

