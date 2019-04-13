Tomlinson Furniture
Culture Environment News

Divi Tiara resort nears complete demolition

April 12, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Cayman Brac’s Divi Tiara Beach Resort is almost completely demolished.

The resort was destroyed twice within the last 15 years by Hurricane Ivan and Hurricane Paloma. It remained abandoned after the last hit. According to Scott Development manager Mervyn Scott, over the years the deserted 71-room resort has impacted tourism on Cayman Brac.

“It has become a real eyesore for the Brac with all the tourist passing by wondering why this depopulated building exist, but now we are in the process as of Monday (15 April) morning to demolish the two timeshare units and within the next few weeks we will be completely finished with the demolishing process,” said Mr. Scott.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: