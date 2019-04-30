Doctor’s death: Taxi driver sentenced to 240 hours community service, banned from driving for 3yrs.

Bodden Town resident Roy Clivey Tamasa gets the maximum 240 hours of community service for causing the death of Dr. Vary Jones-Leslie.

He was also banned from driving for three years.

The former taxi-driver man was sentenced on Friday (26 April) afternoon.

Dr. Jones-Leslie, aged, 62, was a visiting Jamaican doctor. She was killed back in July 2017 while crossing Owen Roberts Drive near the airport.

She was struck by Mr. Tamasa’s taxi bus.

The former taxi driver had pleaded guilty to the charge of causing death by careless driving.

In passing sentence judge Michael Wood lamented he was left with no alternative, but community service as suspended sentences do not apply to traffic cases.

Mr. Tamasa was represented by attorneys Ben Tonner Q.C. and Richard Barton.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

