Dozens attend launch of Roy Bodden’s ‘From Guard House to the Glass House’

Author, scholar, and former legislator Roy Bodden’s latest published release, From Guard House to the Glass House makes a big splash at its weekend debut.

Several dozen were in attendance this Saturday (30 March) to celebrate the release of Mr. Bodden’s latest work.

In the new book, his sixth, Mr. Bodden chronicles his personal experiences, including his often-tumultuous formative years in Bodden Town.

“Forged from this volatility, from this explosiveness, this humbling experience, I made an Abrahamic covenant with my creator that were I to be spared from this curse of alcoholism I would carry my mother and my siblings upon my shoulders,” said Mr. Bodden Saturday.

The book also takes readers through Mr. Bodden’s years at school in Canada, and what he called his journey through the maze of Caymanian politics.

