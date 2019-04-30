DVDL amnesty kicks off

Day one of the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) amnesty was in full effect Monday (29 April) and members of the community filled the licensing department trying to take advantage of it.

From Monday (29 April) the amnesty will be waiving backlog fees for unlicensed vehicles until 1 November. Resident Ida Morrison welcomed the initiative, she said the amnesty will help many people who are struggling.

“I believe that it is very good because they are helping out the poorer class and some people just can’t afford it, some people have a lot of kids and the cost of living is very high,” said Ms. Morrison.

After the amnesty process, customers will no longer be able to write off back fees and will be held accountable for any costs associated with their unlicensed vehicle.

