DVDL announces amnesty for backlogged fees

April 24, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The reset button has been hit for drivers who have mounting fees for unlicensed vehicles.
On Wednesday (24 April) the Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licencing announced it will begin a six-month amnesty starting Monday (29 April,) writing off backlog unlicensed fees for drivers.
The DVDL said customers will only pay fees to license their vehicles moving forward.
The amnesty will end on Friday 1 November.
The Department said customers who wish to re-license, sell or transfer ownership of their vehicle should head over to their local DVDL office to have it inspected.
They can then relicense at any location, avoiding the fees that have accrued during the unlicensed period.
The Department said once the amnesty process has concluded, customers will become liable for the costs associated with their unlicensed vehicle.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

