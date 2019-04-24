Early start to turtle nesting season

The Department of Environment (DOE) is urging beachgoers to exercise caution along our sandy shores.

This as two turtle nests are discovered signaling an early start to the nesting season.

The first nest was found on 12 April along the south coast of Grand Cayman.

“We are also asking people to be mindful as they are working on the beaches during the turtle nesting season,” said DOE research officer in charge of the turtle nesting programme Dr. Janice Blumenthal.

Cayman’s turtle nesting season has officially started with the discovery of the first turtle nest along the south coast.

“It seems that our nesting season is getting underway early and that is an encouraging sign that this may be a good year,” said Dr.Blumenthal.

She said typically turtle nesting runs from May to November, but with this early nest, care is needed.

“The nests are not physically marked because of problems with poaching. So you can’t look at a beach and tell whether there are turtle nests on the beach, therefore, it is very important to take precaution,” she explained.

And that includes all beach-related activities.

“With bonfires on the beach, a bonfire on the beach the heat from the bonfire can overheat the turtle eggs not to hatch or it can lead the baby turtles into the flames. Also any driving on the beach or operating heavy equipment on the beach and destroy the turtle nests,’ she cautioned.

Dr. Blumenthal is urging the public to be on the lookout for turtle tracks and alert the DOE immediately. She advises against raking the tracks.

“We need to be able to see the track and nest in order to mark each nest and protect it through until the time it hatches,” Dr. Blumenthal added.

Hatching takes about 50 to 60 days.

You can report turtle tracks and nests using the DOE’s turtle hotline, 938-NEST (6378.)

DoE PR supplement re turtle nesting season – how you can help

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

