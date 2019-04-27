Tomlinson Furniture
East End’s Miss Marvel passes on

April 26, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The East End community is in mourning following the passing of stalwart Marvel McLaughlin.
Ms. McLaughlin died Friday (26 April) around 9 o’clock.
Sports Councilor David Wight posted about Ms. McLaughlin’s passing, saying the community has lost a “great lady.”
Ms. McLaughlin was known for her culinary skills.
She had the honour of cooking for the Queen when she touched down on our shores and was the original cook at Country and Western restaurant.

She also cooked for The Brasserie.
Ms. McLaughlin was 86-years-old.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

