Female enrollment in PWD Construction Apprenticeship programme begins

Over the last 3 years, the Public Works Department Construction Apprenticeship Programme has offered free trade school certification for male Caymanian students. This year that’s changed, Public Works has now enrolled four girls to be part of the programme.

“The success rate has been 100%, so we are proud to say that we have produced some good students out there and they have been employed and they continue to be employed,” said PWD facilitator Eric Green.

“For the past 3 years, we have focused on a range of construction skills. During 2015 in conjunction with C.I.F.E.C we offered a level ONE City and Guilds certification in basic Construction Skills. Trainees were engaged in both theoretical and practical aspects of learning. This also saw them being attached to mentors who are experts in the particular field and have the required tolerance and drive to positively motivate students while sharing their wealth of industry experience,” said PWD Acting Senior Manager Levi Allen.

Cayman Public Works is home to staff who master the trades like plumbing, electrical and construction and student Kimaya DeSouza said she is up for the task. “It’s hard because being a female people think you’re weak but they’re wrong. If you don’t have the right mindset at times you won’t be able to do it,” said Ms. DeSouza. Fellow student Ben Ebanks welcomes the addition of female students to the team. “I know this is a male industry and so forth, but I’m really proud to see girls taking part of this,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Mr. Green said having the women among the ranks at the PWD construction course will change the stigma that it’s a men-only career path. He also added the programme is a direct initiative of the Cayman Islands government to use as a stepping stone for the students. The programme currently costs the government just over $200,000 per year for the 20+ trainees. This includes stipends for the trainees, allowances for their mentors and instructional costs.

“In keeping with this methodology, we have partnered with other construction industry players to further concretize the practical and “big brother mentorship” aspects which are the value added potion of the training received by students enrolled in this programme. Currently, over seven large construction firms are part of the programme and offer employment to successful graduates of the programme,” said Mr. Allen.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

